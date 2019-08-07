2 Valley National Night Out events not threatened by Tuesday’s severe storms

A few men grilling in Youngstown were not phased, they just stood through the rain and kept on cooking

(WYTV) – Two National Night Out events took place Tuesday in the Valley, despite the severe storms that passed through.

In Liberty, the township’s police department held its very first National Night Out event.

The night kicked off with a parade and ended with a party in the parking lot of the old high school on Churchill-Hubbard Road.

There was plenty of food, games and even a K-9 demonstration.

Chief Toby Meloro said he was worried the weather was going to force them to call the whole thing off, but he was so happy with the turnout.

“This makes me so happy, seeing people coming together like this. That’s what’s wrong with what’s going on in our country, there’s so much separation. But people really do support the police and we support them, that’s what it’s all about, working together, creating partnerships and building bridges,” he said.

Meloro said he will continue to find ways for the community and his department to come together, and because National Night Out was such a hit, he said he’s already looking forward to next year’s event.

Over in Youngstown, National Night Out in Wick Park kicked off with some gloomy skies and around 5 p.m., the rain came down fast and hard.

People went running in all directions toward the pavilion in the middle of the park, but several volunteers braved the storms.

A crew of men who were manning the grill never left, they just stood through the rain and kept on cooking.

About 45 minutes later, the skies cleared and the event got back on track.