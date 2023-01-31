NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles.

The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says it’ll cost about $500,000, with Niles paying 20% of the cost.

The demolition should start in late spring or early summer. Niles will then retain the property for economic development purposes.