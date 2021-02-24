2 Trump Republicans want Sen. Rob Portman’s Senate seat

It's been 10 years since someone other than Republican Rob Portman or Democrat Sherrod Brown has represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been 10 years since someone other than Republican Rob Portman or Democrat Sherrod Brown has represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate. But with Portman announcing he’s done, both Josh Mandel and Jane Timken say they want to be the new name.

Jane Timken served as a chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party.

“You know, When I visit the Mahoning Valley, people think I live here because I’m there so much,” Timken said.

Josh Mandel served as Ohio State Treasurer.

“As you know, I’ve spent a lot of time in Trumbull and Mahoning counties – great people,” Mandel said.

Both Timken and Mandel are Trump Republicans.

“President Trump delivered on a lot for our country, and I proudly stood with him,” Timken said.

“I want to go to Washington to take on the fake Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump,” Mandel said.

They both talked about how Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has handled the pandemic.

“I think Mike DeWine got this whole shutdown thing wrong. He and Amy Acton were dead wrong in shutting down these family-owned businesses,” Mandel said.

Timken thinks DeWine has done a “pretty good job,” but has some reservations.

“There are some tings I disagree with him on. I didn’t agree with the curfews,” Timken said.

When it comes to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that is now before Congress, both politicians have issues with the legislation.

“It needs to be much more targeted to those who are truly affected, to the public health issues to vaccines to the small businesses, the restaurants and the workers who are still out of work,” Timken said.

“I’m anti-bailout,” Mandel said. “Bailouts are not good for Ohioans. Bailouts are not good for Ohio workers. Bailouts are not good for small businesses. Not to mention, have you seen some of the fraud that is happening with some of these past bailouts? It’s gross,” Mandel said.

If Jane Timken wins, she would be Ohio’s first ever female U.S. Senator.

“I think it’s about time. Women should participate in the political process. We have a strong voice,” Timken said.

And Josh Mandel is proud to be a veteran.

“As a Marine Corp. veteran who did two tours in Iraq, I’m grateful for so many veterans who live throughout the Mahoning Valley,” Mandel said.