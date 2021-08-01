2 taken to hospital in Howland collision involving FedEx truck

HOWLAND CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol and Howland police officers reopened Route 46 following a car accident in Howland.

Two people were taken to the local hospitals, St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman and St. Joseph Mercy Health in Warren.

Police say one person involved had a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

The collision happened Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Route 46, also known as Niles Cortland Road NE, at the intersection of Fairhill Drive NE.

Crews temporarily blocked traffic in the area before they cleaned up damage between Fairhill and Deer Creek Lane where one of the cars crashed into a neighbor’s front yard.

OSP officers have taken over at the scene.

We know two cars were involved, one a FedEx truck.

A First News reporter is on scene getting more information from police.