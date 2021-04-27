2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Boardman

A car landed on its roof on Midlothian Blvd around 4 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Boardman Tuesday afternoon.



According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the car got distracted and did not see a pickup truck. The driver then tried to correct himself and clipped the pickup and flipped the car onto its roof.

The driver was pinned under the dashboard for a short time.

Both the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.