2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Boardman Tuesday afternoon.

A car landed on its roof on Midlothian Blvd around 4 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the car got distracted and did not see a pickup truck. The driver then tried to correct himself and clipped the pickup and flipped the car onto its roof. 

The driver was pinned under the dashboard for a short time. 

Both the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. 

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

