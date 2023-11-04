YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The battalion chief on scene told First News the home is a boarding house.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire and two were injured. One victim jumped off the second story and the other suffered burns from head to toe. Both were transported to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation.