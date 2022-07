WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after two people were wounded around 6:25 p.m. in a shooting on West Market Street.

Two people were driving in an SUV east on West Market Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots at them.

The SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Hot Dog Shoppe.

Both people were taken by ambulance to Trumbull Medical Center.

Police have blocked off West Market Street at Highland Avenue and Tod Avenue.