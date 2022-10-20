(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.

Incumbent Congressman Dave Joyce and Matt Kilboy are the two men running to represent the 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district includes all of Trumbull, Geauga, Ashtabula, and Lake counties and most of Portage County.

“I’ve been doing this for last 10 years, and I’m honored to be able to represent the people from this area where I grew up,” Joyce said.

Joyce is currently in his fifth term in Congress. Before that he served as Geauga County’s prosecutor for 25 years.

Joyce says if elected, he’ll continue to be an advocate for the Great Lakes, work to bring jobs back to the area, and fight the opioid epidemic.

“We need to declare war on fentanyl, and we need to do it in a way that’s crisp and clear to those who are trafficking it that we’re not going to take this,’ Joyce said.

Kilboy grew up in Deerfield Township in Portage County. He currently owns his own small business that focuses on patient outcomes. He previously served in the U.S. Navy as a nurse and worked as a civilian employee for the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

“It was important to me to represent the people I grew up with and who raised me,” Kilboy said. “I spend a decade in uniform serving my country, defending our rights and freedoms, and to see the direction we’re heading that really bothered me.”

When it comes to inflation, Joyce says runaway spending needs to be cured.

“The quickest way we can do this is to stop the needless spending, get back to the things that need to be spent on — taking care of our infrastructure, taking care of the Great Lakes, making sure we have the wherewithal to bring jobs back to Northeast Ohio and then educating kids for the jobs that exist,” Joyce said.

Kilboy believes a fix to issues like this starts with bipartisan conversations.

“Getting people together, different political ideologies, but at the end of the day, we’d get together, sit at a table and we’d have our common end goal. But we have to have those conversations to get there.”