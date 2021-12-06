2 sentenced in 2018 Youngstown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The grandmother of a man killed on the east side said his death is like glass that shatters and can’t be put back together.

Barbara Jackson, the grandmother of Christopher Jackson, who was shot and killed Nov. 18, 2018, said the same is true for the three men convicted of killing him and the two men sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

“My son’s life was shattered that day,” she said of Jackson’s father. “It’s like a broken piece of glass that can’t be put back together.”

Sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for Jackson’s death was Stephon Hopkins, 25. Lorice Moore, also 25, was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

Both men were convicted Nov. 12 of murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

A third defendant, Brian Donlow, 25, was convicted following a bench trial in April and is serving a sentence of life in prison plus 14 years.

Donlow and Hopkins are both serving a sentence for another unrelated murder in 2018 on the east side.

Hopkins’ sentence will be consecutive to the sentence he is serving in the other murder. He did not speak because he will be appealing his conviction.

Jackson was a passenger driven by Davis when the three defendants opened fire on the back seat. Jackson was found in the still-running car on Bennington Avenue while Davis managed to run away. He was found on a nearby front porch.

Jackson said she is sure the lives of the family members of the three men who were convicted of her grandson’s death were shattered also, but she said those shards of life can be put back together because they can still visit their family members.

“We have to go to the cemetery and clean his [grandson’s] stone to see him,” she said. “I miss my baby.”

Shalanda Carter, Jackson’s sister, says he was the “best big brother.” She had trouble working after her brother’s death and has had to go to counseling, she said.

“We are completely destroyed and forever changed,” Carter said.

Judge D’Apolito said he has been dealing with Hopkins since he was a magistrate in juvenile court trying to keep him from spending the majority of his life in prison.

“I had hoped for the best for him, but he has shown the court he has not chosen that route,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Moore’s attorney, Tom Zena, said his client has no prior felony convictions, which is one of the reasons why Moore should not get a consecutive sentence.

Moore also did not address the court because he also plans to appeal.

Judge D’Apolito said that while Moore’s circumstances are different than Hopkins’s, the harm he caused to the victims and their families is the same.