CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Columbiana County.

It happened on State Route 172 in Center Township, west of Lisbon.

A motorcycle with two people on it was heading eastbound when it lost control around a bend, hitting a pole and a sign.

Both of the passengers were sent to the hospital with injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.