COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.

Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road.

Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was.

Columbiana’s Fire Chief Jim Douglas says it’s unclear how the fire started.

As of now, the state fire marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this report.