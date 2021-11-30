2 sent to hospital after car crash involving horses

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — Two juveniles were sent to the hospital after a car accident involving two horses on Mahoning Avenue near Bailey Road.

The two horses were killed. A third horse was killed in a car accident further down Mahoning Avenue near Bailey and North Duck Creek roads. That driver was unharmed.

Police have managed to herd four additional horses in front of Carter Lumber on Mahoning Avenue.

Nine horses in total were herded by police .with 12 horses in total that were loose, according to the North Jackson Fire Department.