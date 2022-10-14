CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the women accused of starting a brawl that led to gunshots being fired outside the Canfield Fair this summer have entered guilty pleas in court.

Sisters Diamone and Jalyn Boykin of Youngstown were both convicted on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct Friday afternoon before judge Molly Johnson in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield.

Both women were fined, given suspended jail sentences and ordered to perform community service time. They must also write letters of apology to Canfield Fair police, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Canfield police and members of the Canfield Fair board.

A third defendant in the case, who’s from Georgia, had her hearing reset.

At least one juvenile, who was charged with firing the gun in the fair parking area, remains in the JJC on felony charges