One involves a brewery and the other a venue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Design Review Committee will consider two projects for approval Tuesday.

Penguin City Beer plans to paint its building and include the slogan “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough Cities DO.”

It also plans to add another slogan saying “A Solid Beer for Solid People.”







The other project is at Stambaugh Auditorium and renovation of the entrance from Fifth Avenue.



Stambaugh still needs $1.5 million for the project. The plan is to break ground later this spring.