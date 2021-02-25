2 people, 1 dog killed in Columbiana County trailer fire

West Point Fire Chief Wayne Chamberlain said a gas can exploded while firefighters were working to douse the flames

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Columbiana County Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home on Y and O Road in Madison Township around 8:30 p.m.

Neighbor John Butcher said he could hear the fire.

“When I first come over, you could see it and within a matter of just a few minutes, it was crackling real bad, like fries do, and smoke was just coming out of every window,” Butcher said.

Butcher and a passerby called for help.

“I couldn’t breathe. I stood out here and called 911,” Butcher said. “Through the door, we broke down this window and screen, couldn’t hear nobody.”

But 59-year-old Jeffrey Allen Dawson and his girlfriend were inside. Family members identified the woman as Connie Rae Burton Dattilio. West Point Fire Chief Wayne Chamberlain says both were found dead in the bedroom.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified said they were shocked by the tragedy.

“I was shocked because at first, it didn’t seem like it was a very big fire. It had just started, so I didn’t understand how they couldn’t get out,” the neighbor said.

A dog also died in the fire, but a white husky and a cat made it out safely.

Investigators from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office believe the residents were operating a generator because the home didn’t have electricity.