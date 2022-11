AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight.

The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown from 12:30-3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers will also conduct saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this weekend.

Police encourage drivers to get a ride home if they are drinking.