BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints will be happening Friday night in Boardman.

The first will be at South and Larkridge avenues from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second will be on Route 224 at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

These checkpoints are part of the national mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Saturation patrols will also be taking place over the weekend throughout Mahoning County.