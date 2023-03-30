TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The families of two women are searching for them. The duo allegedly left Truth or Consequences Tuesday and disappeared.

According to their families, Robyn Renee and Tracie Shoe were vacationing at the Riverbend Hot Springs and checked out from their hotel Tuesday at 11 a.m. They were supposed to be headed toward Phoenix Airport to fly home on Wednesday.

Those close to the women stated they did not get on that flight and had not been heard from in the last 24 hours. Their rental car is a white Toyota, 4-door sedan, with the Texas license plate PJK 9413.

Anyone with information is asked to contact T or C Police at 575-894-7111.