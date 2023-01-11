(WKBN) – Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
The tickets matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win,
One ticket was sold at a convenience store in Upper Sandusky and the other at another convenience store in Marysville. Each retailer received $1,000.
Both tickets were bought using the auto-pick feature to choose the winning numbers.
They are Ohio’s first Mega Millions winners of the year.
Ohio has had 51 winners of the second-tier prize at $1 million or more since 2013.