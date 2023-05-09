BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new restaurants could be taking over two vacancies in Boardman.

Another Broken Egg and Twin Peaks are taking steps to open in the township.

Twin Peaks is looking to take over the former TGI Friday’s building located at the end of the plaza at Route 224 and Interstate 680.

Twin Peaks has completed a permit with Boardman Township to open. The expected opening date is September 1.

No one at Twin Peaks has answered our request for comment. It’s promoted as a sports bar but is best known for its “Twin Peaks Girls” who wear revealing clothing.

The location has been vacant since TGI Fridays closed eight years ago.

The second restaurant is one mile west on Route 224 where Golden Corral left eight years ago.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain Another Broken Egg says they plan to open sometime in the first quarter of next year.

The opening was made possible last week after voters in Boardman’s precinct 13 approved a liquor option.

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast and lunch only with one of its biggest attractions being signature cocktails.