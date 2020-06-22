2 new pastors named by Reverend George Murry begin appointments in August

On May 29, Reverend George Murry appointed two new pastors before he passed away on June 5

Reverend Murry appointed Revered Christopher Cicero pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren and Reverend Martin Celuch pastor of Holy Family Parish in Poland.

These appointments are effective August 22.

Father Cicero, a native of Warren, was ordained on July 17, 2010. He served as the Parochial Vicar at St. Christine Parish in Youngstown and was appointed pastor of St. Jude Parish in Columbiana and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine, on February 1, 2014.

Father Celuch, a native of Gaboltov, Slovakia, was ordained on June 14, 2003. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Nicholas Parish in Struthers and Holy Family Parish in Poland. In 2013, Celuch was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Youngstown, and in 2016 he was appointed pastor of Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers. This appointment is in addition to his duties as Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Youngstown.