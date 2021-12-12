2 more parishes merge in Diocese restructuring plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced some new details in its restructuring plan.

According to the release, St. Michael Parish in Windham has been merged with St. Ambrose Parish in Garrettsville, effective Sunday, Dec. 12.

The diocese said there hasn’t been a consistent worshipping community at St. Michael’s for several years and the church, along with St. Ambrose and St. Joseph in Mantua already share a pastor.

St. Ambrose and St. Joseph will continue to hold Holy Mass at each church with the shared pastor.

Also effective Sunday, St. Stanislaus Parish in Youngstown has been canonically suppressed. The diocese said the parish celebrated its final Sunday Mass in June 2020.

This is part of the diocese’s pastoral planning process that was initiated by the late Bishop George V. Murray in 2019.

“It is my dream that parishes throughout the Diocese of Youngstown will work together regionally to do what Pope Francis has invited us to do: proclaim the Joy of the Gospel with adaptivity and become one in unity and mission. I am committed to making sure that our structures match our dreams for mission,” said Bishop David Bonnar.