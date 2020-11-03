2 Mercer County precincts run out of ballots

The Board of Elections admitted they did not order enough ballots for Sharpsville and ordered the incorrect number of ballots for Jackson Township

(WYTV) – Mercer County voters at two precincts ran into some issues earlier Tuesday morning.

Voters at a precinct in Sharpsville and in Jackson Township had to wait in order to cast their votes because they ran out of ballots.

The Board of Elections admitted they did not order enough ballots for Sharpsville and ordered the incorrect number of ballots for Jackson Township, swapping the correct amount with Jackson Center.

Although voters are concerned that their votes may not be counted properly, the Board of Elections assures the people of Mercer County that their voices will be heard.

“One other precinct that had an issue was Jackson Township, and they also ran low on ballots. We supplied them with ballots throughout the day, and we just sent them enough ballots to last for the rest of their day that we were able to get from our printing company,” said Elections Director of Mercer County Thad Hall.

Officials from Mercer County were able to order and pick up the needed ballots from Pittsburgh Tuesday and deliver them to the polling stations.

They assure all voters from the affected precincts that their ballots were correct.

Officials also confirmed that all votes, whether on the original, copied or new ballots, will be counted after the polls close.