2 men killed in dirt bike crash in Mercer County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Two dirt bike drivers were killed in a head-on crash Sunday in Salem Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Garrett Arnold, of Greenville, was traveling west on County Line Road at about 1:44 a.m. when he collided head-on with 22-year-old Gage Shook, also 22, of Hadley, who was traveling east on the same road.

The two were riding Honda dirt bikes.

They collided just west of Methodist Road.

Both men were thrown from their motorcycles and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said neither driver was wearing protective gear or a helmet.