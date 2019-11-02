2 men face up in Newton Falls mayor’s race

Kenneth Kline and Richard Monteville are both on the ballot for Tuesday's general election

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are vying to be the mayor of Newton Falls.

Kenneth Kline and Richard Monteville are both on the ballot for Tuesday’s general election. They’re running to fill the position once held by Lyle Waddell.

Waddell resigned last month and was appointed to council. His term expired at the end of the year, and he was unable to run again due to term limits.

Both candidates say the village needs a change in leadership.

“We just need a change, something more positive, something that somebody can bring some energy, somebody that can bring together, not only our local government but the citizens,” Kline said.

“Our motto is to work for a better tomorrow, and I do not think that lately the way the council is being run has been actually doing that. We’re creating problems at council, not solving them,” Monteville said.