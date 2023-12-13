WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local residents are facing election falsification charges.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against Joseph Pizzulo, 42, and Kayla Mergl-Farmer, 36, both of Warren.

According to the indictments, the alleged crimes happened in May and June of 2020.

Pizzulo faces one fifth-degree felony charge of election falsification.

Mergl-Farmer faces eight counts of election falsification and one count of complicity to election falsification, all fifth-degree felony charges.

The charges are related to false material related to an election, though additional information wasn’t immediately available.

WKBN is working to get more information on the charges. Check back here for updates on this developing story.