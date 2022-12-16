JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Seventeen Ohio men have been charged after a human trafficking investigation on December 8.

The Jackson Township Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office encountered several men during the one-day investigation, according to a press release from the Jackson Township Police Department.

All of the suspects charged in this case answered an online advertisement offering sexual services in exchange for payment, the release said.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools:

Dwayne Murray, 31, of Kent

Willie Fountain III, 46, of North Jackson

Michael Lyon, 53, Dover

Ger Vang, 34, Akron

Joseph Sherwood, 45, Medina

Michael Hoover, 39, Canton

James Cooney, 47, Brunswick

Keith Larew, 50, Salem

Terry Renner, 64, Massillon

Rajiv Abichandani, 38, Aurora

Robert Kassler, 50, Massillon

Robert Hoover, 61, Chagrin Falls

Walter Martin, 53, Akron

Robert Yoder, 49, Apple Creek

John Kenzie, 58, Coventry Township

Derek Rucker, 60, Akron

Shane Gammel, 48, of Canton, was charged with engaging in prostitution, possession of criminal tools, possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

This investigation was done by the Jackson Township Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Metro Narcotics, North Canton Police Department, Springfield Township Police Department, and the Massillon City Prosecutor’s Office.