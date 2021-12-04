2 local women’s horses, cattle let out of their pens

(WKBN) — Two women were personally affected by how horses and cattle have been let out of their pens and corrals in the area.

“I started to hear a cow moo outside of my bedroom window and I knew something was wrong, so I came out and all of our milk cows were scattered all over,” said Jamie Everson with Everson Jerseys Dairy Farm in Canfield.

Everson said 29 of her 30 cows were let loose Friday night. Nine were missing for a period of time and five ended up in the road.

The farm has been in her family for five generations and they’ve been milking cows since 2004, but in that time they have never experienced anything like this.

It’s not an isolated incident.

“On Saturday night, I fed the horses about 7:30 p.m. and then the next morning my neighbor texted me and said, ‘I think your horse is out in the neighbor’s yard,'” said Mary Garchar in Berlin Center.

Garchar owns two horses and said when she found one of the horses, he was visibly shaking and had cuts around his eyes. She said her fence wasn’t broken, which leads her to believe the horses were intentionally set loose.

Like Garchar, Everson said the situation was devestating.

“It’s upsetting that people don’t care about other people’s lives. This is a job, it’s a job I love,” Everson said.

Loose livestock also poses a threat to the safety of animals and drivers.

“I would be devastated if something happened to one of them and then obviously upset if something happened to someone hitting one,” Everson said.

Everson said she never expected something like that to happen to her and said this needs to end because it’s putting other people’s lives in danger.

The horses and cows are OK.