2 local Perkins could be closing as operator faces bankruptcy

The deal between the local operator and Perkins corporate would close the Canfield and New Castle locations

(WYTV) – Two local Perkins restaurants could be closing as the case works its way through bankruptcy court.

In a deal reached between local Perkins operator 5171 Campbells Land Company and the Perkins chain, the Canfield and New Castle restaurants would close, along with several others outside of our area.

Perkins restaurants that could be closing:

Ashtabula, Ohio — Prospect

Brooklyn, Ohio

Canfield, Ohio — E. Main Street

Canton, Ohio

Erie, Pennsylvania — West

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania — Mars

New Castle, Pennsylvania

Titusville, Pennsylvania — Central Avenue

Warren, Pennsylvania — Ludlow Street

Perkins agreed to allow the rest of the restaurants to stay open while the bankruptcy proceedings continue.

Local Perkins restaurants staying open as of right now:

Austintown, Ohio

Boardman, Ohio

Greenville, Pennsylvania

Grove City, Pennsylvania

Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Howland, Ohio

Warren, Ohio

The bankruptcy court in Pittsburgh could give its approval to the deal on Friday.

The bankruptcy court judge has also said 5171 Campbells Land Company must unfreeze its bank accounts so the workers can be paid.

5171 Campbells Land Company filed for bankruptcy last week.

Before that, Perkins corporate accused the franchisee of not paying royalties to use the chain’s name, not upgrading the restaurants and using unapproved products on the menu.