2 local men arrested in Ravenna Township drug bust

RAVENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men it said trafficked drugs in a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police pulled over Derrick Keep of Kinsman and Elmer Porterfield III of Sharon, Pennsylvania. A K-9 alerted officers to illegal drugs inside the car.

Police found five ounces of what they say is methamphetamine in a hidden compartment behind the dashboard of the car.

Porterfield and Keep were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated possession of drugs and hidden compartments in vehicles. Porterfield also had two active warrants through Trumbull County.

