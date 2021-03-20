2 local fire departments team up to train, run drills at Lake Milton

A developer is planning to tear down three old houses, but before they are leveled, firefighters used them as a training ground

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, volunteer firefighters at Lake Milton did some real world training. Firefighters from Paris and Milton Township worked together to run drills.

One of the houses was filled with smoke so firefighters could get used to finding their way around when their vision is compromised by heavy smoke.

They say this kind of training is especially important for a volunteer force.

“Staffing is really short, especially during the day. You might only have two guys on a truck. You’re relying on mutual aid. That mutual aid might only bring two guys with you,” said Dave Dunn of Milton Fire.

Firefighters ran other drills, like rescuing a fire victim out of a second story window.

Milton Fire says they are always looking for new volunteers.