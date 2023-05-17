YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local doctors are being recognized for their commitment to their patients, the community and advancing the future of medicine.

Dr. Denise Bobovnyik was named the 2023 Distinguished Physician by the Mahoning Valley Medical Society for her significant contributions to the profession, her patients and the community.

Dr. Denise Bobovnyik

“What I love most about medicine is the relationships I have developed with my patients throughout my 35 years in practice. To care for multigenerational families over the years truly is the philosophy of family medicine. I have also enjoyed being an advocate for physicians through the Mahoning Valley Medical Society,” Bobovnyik said.

The Distinguished Physician Award was established in 1978 and is presented every year to a physician who has made “consequential” contributions to Mahoning Valley medicine, both professionally and in practice with patients.

Dr. James Kravec, chief medical officer for Mercy Health — Lorain and Youngstown — was honored by the Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Alumni Association with the Distinguished Service Award for his dedication to teaching, mentoring, volunteering and working with NEOMED.

Dr. James Kravec

Kravec supervises medical students and residents and remains involved in medical education. He was also recognized in the past as an outstanding faculty member.

“Quality education and training is integral to the future success of physicians. It is because of my strong education foundation that I am in a position to lead and help train the next generation of physicians, and I have NEOMED to thank for that,” Kravec said.