(WKBN) – Two local communities are in round four for money released by the state for water improvement projects.

East Liverpool and Hubbard will share in a $114 million grant awarded to 70 projects in 58 counties.

The money is part of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program.

The City of East Liverpool will receive $1.9 million for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The project will make multiple improvements to remediate EPA violations at the plant. The improvements will prevent wastewater from discharging into the Ohio River during wet weather events and allow for proper treatment of future sanitary sewer extensions. The project will benefit 11,800 people.

In Hubbard, $276,497 in grant money will be used for a sanitary sewer system improvement project. Recent investigations have determined the existing sanitary sewer has reached the end of its useful life and is at high risk of failure and collapse. The system serves both Hubbard High and Middle School.

A failure of the existing sewer could result in significant disruptions to school operations due to sewage backups. The project will replace approximately 600 linear feet of sewer line and make improvements to three of the existing sanitary sewer lift stations. The project will benefit 3,117 people.

Previous rounds of grant money were awarded in October 2021, November 2021 and December 2021. You can read about those projects online.