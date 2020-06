It's being listed at $89,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Land Bank has teamed up with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation to sell a warehouse on the west side that’s been vacant for 10 years.

It’s located on Bears Den Road near Industrial Road and marks the first commercial revitalization venture between the two businesses.

All 2,240 square feet have been renovated.

It’s being listed at $89,000.