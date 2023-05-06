YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juvenile suspects are in the Mahoning County Jail after their case was bound over to adult court for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

According to a police spokesperson, Anthony Wilkins Jr. and Anjuan Whitfield, both 17, are facing adult charges of aggravated murder – premeditated. Wilkins faces two counts, Whitfield faces one.

Wilkins and Whitfield are charged for the fatal shooting of Landon Lockhart, whose body was found last year on the East Side after months of being missing.

At a preliminary hearing in juvenile court last week, new details came to light on Lockhart’s disappearance/shooting. Two of the three defendants testified at the hearing.

The third suspect at the hearing took a plea deal in return for testimony. His charges will not be bound over to adult court.

First News will further look into court proceedings regarding Wilkins and Whitfield this week as information becomes available.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.