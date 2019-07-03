2 involved in Jet Ski accident at Lake Milton State Park

A Lake Milton man was taken to the hospital after the accident near Carson's Landing

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an accident involving two people on Jet Skis at Lake Milton State Park.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to ODNR.

The accident, which happened near Carson’s Landing on Ellsworth Road, involved 58-year-old Francis David Martauz, of Lake Milton, and 58-year-old Pamela Fickey, of Akron. ODNR said they were both on Jet Skis.

After the accident, Martauz was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

ODNR wants to remind watercraft users to use their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions, posted advisories and safety instructions from park officials.

For additional information on personal watercraft safety, visit ODNR’s website.