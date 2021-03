According to investigators, two males suffered from non-life-threatening injuries

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a shooting that happened overnight in Sharon.

Police were called to the 100 block of Stambaugh Avenue around midnight Thursday.

According to investigators, two males suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t identify those involved, and no further details were given.

Anyone with information on the shooting is ask to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or through Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.