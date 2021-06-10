2 injured after crash involving tractor owned by Mahoning County Engineer’s Office

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor and a minivan in Jackson Township.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on South Bailey Road, just south of Mahoning Avenue.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the tractor was cutting grass along South Bailey Road when the minivan failed to keep a clear distance ahead, hitting the tractor.

The tractor driver, 24-year-old Larry Lindolph, of Youngstown, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The minivan driver, 33-year-old Mindy Gribben, of Salem, suffered from minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

According to state troopers, the tractor is owned by the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

State troopers say Gribben was cited with distracted driving in the crash.