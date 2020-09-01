2 injured after crash involving motorcycle, car in Goshen Twp.

The crash happened at the intersection of state Routes 534 and 14

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people on a motorcycle were injured after a crash in Goshen Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon at the intersection of state routes 534 and 14.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by 78-year-old Robert Woods, of Salem, failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting a 2005 Harley Davidson Electra Glide.

Travis Steele, 46, of Kent, and Wendy Ironcloud, 59, of Garrettsville, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Investigators said Steele had minor injuries. A helicopter transported Ironcloud to Cleveland for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.