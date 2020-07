Traffic on the eastbound lane is down to a single lane

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Howland Twp. Police are on the scene of an accident on Route 82 eastbound.

It happened sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near the East Market Street exit.

OSP are on the scene aided by Howland Twp. Fire and Police departments.

Two people were transported to Saint Elizabeth Health Center. One had serious injuries.

27 First News is working on getting more information.