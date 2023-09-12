WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were hurt in an early-morning shooting on Warren’s Southeast side.

According to a police report officers were sent to the area of Homewood Avenue near Youngstown Road for reports of gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After receiving additional information, police found the two victims in front of a home on Kenilworth Avenue SE.

One man told police he was shot twice, once in the side and the other in his arm. The other man told officers he was shot in the arm.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Detectives are investigating.