2 hurt in I-79 rollover crash in Mercer County

DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Two people were seriously hurt Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

The crash happened about 7:35 p.m. on I-79, just south of County Line Road.

According to police, 44-year-old Duva Barton, of Vandergrift, was driving south on the highway when he went off the left side of the road into the median and hit an embankment.

The RAM 1500 pickup truck he was driving flipped over several times and came to rest on its roof.

Both Barton and his 12-year-old passenger were cut from the truck.

Both victims were taken to Meadville Medical Center with serious injuries.