2 hurt in Beaver Twp. crash

Editor’s note: This story corrects the location of the crash. We regret the error.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating a crash in Beaver Township Friday morning.

The accident happened on Green Beaver Road, near the South Range school.

Police said that two people in the crash suffered minor injuries.

An SUV and a car on the scene sustained significant damage and had to be towed away.

