2 Howland restaurants team up to deliver and help out laid-off employees

Red Plum and the Chop House in Howland are teaming up

HOWLAND TWP, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order to close all restaurants to dine-in customers has put a hardship on business owners, but two restaurants in Howland are working together to get through the crisis.

Red Plum Pizza & Pasta is in the Giant Eagle Plaza in Howland. The owner of the Red Plum also owns the Chop House up the street. Red Plum will be offering some of the Chop House’s popular dishes during DeWine’s carryout only order.

The order has caused some hardships for both restaurants, having to lay-off employees. A dollar from each dinner order placed at Red Plum will be donated to those employees.

“Our employees are what we care about the most,” Chef Anthony Kraml said. “We want to feed people, help the grocery stores out as much as can.”

About 40 employees were laid off between the two restaurants following Governor DeWine’s order