WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Road in Warren Township just after 10 p.m. Saturday, according Champion Township Fire Department.

Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle. Crews on scene got both out of the vehicle within 10 minutes of arrival.

One was taken to a local hospital, and the driver was taken to a level one trauma center with serious injuries.

The Champion Fire Department assisted the Warren Township Fire Department on the scene.