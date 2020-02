It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on State Route 11, near US-224

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people went to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Canfield.

Both of the vehicles went off the road, and one of the cars flipped over.

According to officials at the scene, their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.