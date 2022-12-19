YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks.

According to an indictment filed in federal court in Youngstown, Rodney Martin, of Bronx, New York, and Bonne Cabrera, of New York, New York conspired with another “unindicted co-conspirator” to make withdrawals from Farmers Bank, Middlefield Bank and 717 Credit Union between September and October 2022 for about $60,000 until they were caught.

According to the indictment, they used fake passports and other fraudulent documents to make withdrawals at branches all over Northeast Ohio, including those in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Martin would fly from New York to Columbus and then he and Cabrera were directed by the “unindicted co-conspirator,” who would coach them through an earpiece connected to the Bluetooth in their phones, go into the banks and take out the money using the fake IDs and passports, sometimes going to a few branches in the same day, according to the indictment.

The thefts were discovered by the banks and the case of turned over to the FBI.

Martin and Cabrera are expected to be arraigned in person later Monday in federal court in Youngstown.