2 former Sharon police officers facing criminal charges

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two former Sharon police officers are facing charges surrounding missing department-issued items.

Investigators said 31-year-old Matthew Paul Lehman turned in a false police report about a missing police-issued weapon and duty belt in May 2018.

He later admitted in March 2019 that he lied in that report, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said he initially told them he was home alone when the weapon and belt went missing.

However, Lehman said those things actually came up missing after 25-year-old Kaillie Marshall spent the night with him at his house, the criminal complaint states.

Mercer County’s district attorney said Marshall also lied to police in regard to that investigation, saying she was not at Lehman’s house when his weapon and belt went missing.

Investigators said Marshall also accessed the Sharon Police Department’s computer system without permission 11 times, printing the theft report and documents related to the missing items and then giving them to Lehman.

Police did end up finding the weapon, although they’re still investigating the theft.

Investigators said there was another incident in November 2018 when Marshall punched Lehman in the face, giving him a black eye and bruises.

Lehman is charged with obstructing law and unsworn falsification to law enforcement, according to court records.

Marshall is charged with simple assault, unsworn falsification to authorities, unlawful duplication and computer trespass, according to court records.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said upon discovering potential criminal wrongdoing, the police department worked with the District Attorney’s Office to file charges.

Hired in 2017, Marshall was Sharon’s second female police officer in the department’s history.