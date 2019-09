The locations in Neshannock Township and Greenville have a new name

(WYTV) – Two former Perkins restaurants are now open under a new name.

The restaurants in Neshannock Township and Greenville will be known as Mama Jane’s Eatery.

The restaurants were closed in a dispute between the local operator, 5171 Campbells Land Company, and the Perkins chain.

A manager at the closed Perkins has taken over the new restaurant.