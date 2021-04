Firefighters say it started in the garage

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were forced from their North Jackson home after a fire Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on S. Duck Creek Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage, but spread to a small portion of the home.

The two people living there were able to get out and are doing OK.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.